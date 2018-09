Dire crime statistics are ‘nothing to write home about’, Bheki Cele says

SA has recorded an increase in the number of reported serious crimes including murder, attempted murder and sexual offences.

Presenting the crime statistics for the 2017-2018 financial year in parliament on Tuesday, the head of police crime research and statistics, Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, painted a sorry picture of the fight against crime.

In 2017-2018, 20,336 murders were recorded, 1,320 more than in the previous financial year. This translates to an average of 57 people murdered every day, up from an average of 52 people in 2016-2017.

Western Cape police stations recorded the highest number of murder reports, followed by those in Gauteng. Some of the main reasons behind the increase in murders included taxi violence, gang-related violence and mob justice, Sekhukhune said.

Just more than 50,100 sexual offences were reported in the 2017-2018 financial year, up from about 49,700 in the previous year.