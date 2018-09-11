Business confidence slips more in third quarter, as recession woes bode ill

Business confidence has remained low as policy uncertainty persists, fuelling fears that SA will not see a strong economic rebound.

The business confidence index compiled by RMB/BER showed that sentiment fell to 38 in the third quarter from 39 in the second quarter. The index was compiled on September 6.

This comes after finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday that weak business confidence would "hinder a robust recovery in growth".

Analysts do not expect business confidence to improve, particularly as the ANC pushes forward with plans to amend the constitution to ease the process of land expropriation without compensation.

"It goes without saying, the political and policy factors weighing on business confidence, such as the government’s land reform plans, must be resolved to produce impetus for an increase in sentiment," RMB chief economics Etienne Le Roux said.

Notably, no sector in the third quarter had a number above the neutral level of 50, which RMB referred to as "an infrequent and worrying development".

RMB said the survey was conducted as "renewed disillusionment about the broad policy direction the country is taking" unfolded.

Also weighing on the index were fears of an acceleration in inflation, as a Turkish-driven sell-off in emerging markets resulted in the rand’s weakening.

Manufacturers’ confidence dropped from 27 to 21 while wholesalers’ confidence retreated by 13 points to 49 and retailers’ confidence remained low at 33.

The motor trade and building contractors were the only two sectors in which confidence increased in the third quarter. Sentiment among new vehicle dealers improved from 35 to 41 while building contractors’ confidence rose from 37 to 45.

This does not bode well for economic growth, as SA grapples with the news that it entered a recession in the second quarter of 2018.

"The underlying South African business landscape continues to weaken, with more sectors showing signs of strain. While confidence has not (yet) fallen to the levels observed during the previous (and severe) recession of 2009, we remain deeply concerned about the prospects," Le Roux said.

