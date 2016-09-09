EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did Audi give a car to Van Niekerk and not Semenya?

Stories of Note

Audi hard-pressed to explain why it gave Wayde van Niekerk a car and not Caster Semenya. Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg has found himself in the eye of a storm, with a Norwegian newspaper saying that he had failed to live up to his role as "the world’s most powerful editor". Mark Zuckerberg accused of abusing power after Facebook deletes 'napalm girl' post

Earlier in the week, the Kenyan media reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Kenya was motivated by a desire by the billionaire to buy the mobile money giant, M-Pesa. Zuckerberg already owns the social messaging company Whatsapp and the premiere photo sharing app Instagram. Facebook founder wants to buy M-Pesa, in one of Africa's largest buyouts Facebook sets eyes on M-Pesa

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street band break their own week-long record for the longest US show. One, two, three, four hours and more: Bruce Springsteen's longest ever US gig

Relief all round as motor sector signs another three-year wage agreement. Auto industry strike averted

This time Andile Mngxitama praises Dudu Myeni for saving South African Airways (SAA) from "from corruption by whites". Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Myeni, in a rare public appearance, also defended herself, saying the mess at SAA is not of her making but is something she inherited I can’t be blamed for SAA’s mess – Dudu Myeni

Tyre tax looms. Treasury presses on with plan for recycled tyre tax

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says given Mosebenzi Zwane’s grasp of policy making — as evidenced by his strange statement about investigating banks over their closure of the Guptas’ business accounts — the likes of Mark Cutifani, Patrice Motsepe and Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan should be very afraid. Editor's Note: A confederacy of dunces

On Thursday the ANC voted against a parliamentary probe into allegations of state capture. Ranjeni Munusamy says it is now left to the Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who will replace Thuli Madonsela as public protector, to conclude the probe started under Madonsela into whether the Guptas had captured the state or were, in fact, the victims of multiple, concocted allegations. The investigation will be a major test for Mkhwebane and will also signal whether the Office of the Public Protector remains an institution SA can trust or if it, too, will become infested and captured. Captura Continua: ANC quashes parliamentary probe, pressure shifts to new Public Protector

Meanwhile, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who made headlines earlier this year when she disclosed details about being offered a ministerial job by the Guptas, has not yet given up on the investigation by the Hawks after she laid charges of corruption. But she admits to being frustrated by not yet having seen anything. Frustrated Vytjie Mentor carefully eyeing 'state capture' probes

Jay Naidoo ventures into the debate over black people’s hair, asking the question: what would Pretoria Girls High founder Edith Aitken say about black pupils being ordered to chemically straighten their hair, 22 years into the democracy in which we believed we had buried racism? Pretoria Girls High: A microcosm of what’s wrong with South Africa

Futuregrowth attempts to manage the fallout over its decision not to grant new loans to state-owned enterprises. Its chief investment officer, Andrew Canter, says: "This story has gone to places I never anticipated and has consequences that I had no inkling of." Futuregrowth's Andrew Canter cools row over state companies

Cape Town-based Abax Investments says it has "significantly reduced" the level of bond purchases in state-owned South African companies over the past three years because of concerns over credit worthiness. State companies funding squeeze continues

The R11bn venture by Chinese motor company Beijing Automotive Industry Co (BAIC) will take the motor industry’s contribution, including retail, to more than 8% of GDP, from just over 7% currently. Coega, the first full-scale BAIC assembly plant outside China, will be a production base for the rest of the continent. State coal firm: AEMFC move is delayed

"I can’t understand why you go and play with things that are going to have a negative impact on SA Inc’s growth," pleaded FirstRand CEO Johan Burger, as he ventured into the ongoing uncertainty centred on the conflict between the Presidency and the Treasury. FirstRand CEO pleads for stability and certainty at key institutions