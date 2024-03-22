NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Nigeria may benefit from Brics membership
Recent structural reforms, critical infrastructure projects and joining the bloc could help country overcome economic challenges
22 March 2024 - 05:00
Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, making the West African state a prime candidate for Brics membership. The nation has plenty of economic potential with huge oil reserves and strong demographics, and its inclusion in Brics could see the bloc grow to represent more than half the world’s population and oil output.
Combined with recent structural reforms and critical infrastructure projects, this could help Nigeria overcome a challenging economic environment characterised by a shortage of foreign currency, declining investment and high levels of inflation...
