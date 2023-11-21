National Brics leaders call for ceasefire between Israel and Gaza Group’s leaders resolve to push for a speedy resolution to the conflict at various global and regional multilateral institutions after meeting in an extraordinary virtual session B L Premium

The Brics group of nations have called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war with each of the member states vowing to push for a speedy resolution to the conflict at various global and regional multilateral institutions.

The Brics group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. It agreed in August to add Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates as members...