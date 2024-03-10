Opinion

LETTER: SA will continue shedding jobs under Ebrahim Patel

Itac is being used to implement ideological ‘solutions’ rather seeking a competitive and growing economy

10 March 2024 - 14:26
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
I refer to Donald MacKay’s article, “Tariff investigations performance worsens,” (March 7).

It is also worth noting that for the first time, public sector tariff applications exceed private sector ones. This, together with the conditionalities applied to approved private sector applications, are indications that the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is being used to implement ideological concepts and “solutions” rather than ones that are aimed at ensuring a competitive and growing economy.

As long as the department of trade, industry & competition, Itac and the Competition Commission are subject to the interventions of minister Ebrahim Patel, and through him the dictates of the trade unions, the economy will continue to lose competitiveness and remain on its low-growth, job-shedding trajectory.

Nick Steen
Via BusinessLIVE

