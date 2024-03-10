A file photo of DA election posters in Pretoria. Picture: WALDO SWIGERS/BLOOMBERG
In the midst of wage negotiations in the mining industry, we are seeing mass retrenchments across the board and more disputes turning violent. This is by no means business as usual.
There is obviously a lot wrong in the mining industry, and the legislation and regulations need a complete overall. Our labour laws are acting as a retardant when it comes to investment in mining in SA. One such issue, which has also been highlighted by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, is the closed-shop arrangement.
The workers in the mining industry have shown their disdain for the law, and the trade unions are sabre rattling. The smaller trade union umbrella bodies are not going to leave this issue, and will use the closed-shop restrictions to cause as much strife as possible. It is now opportune with the election coming up for the trade unions to ratchet up their disdain for some of the practices, and especially “closed-shop” arrangements.
The DA has put together innovative plans to reinvigorate the whole industry. These include vital job creation amendments. I specifically implore the trade union movement to at least engage with the DA to understand our non-political stance when it comes to job creation.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy employment and labour minister spokesperson
LETTER: DA approach to job creation is non-political
Workers in the mining industry have shown their disdain for the law, and the trade unions are sabre rattling
