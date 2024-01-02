ZIVAI MUKOROMBINDO: NHI likely to see SA pharmaceutical firms look beyond our borders
National Health Insurance is a step away from being enacted, a move that spells profound upheaval for healthcare
02 January 2024 - 06:39
The SA healthcare industry had an eventful 2023, starting with health minister Joe Phaahla announcing a 3.28% increase in the single exit price (SEP) of qualified pharmaceutical products.
In September 2023, a further 1.73% increase was announced. SEP is the price set by pharmaceutical manufacturers at which a medicine may be sold, including VAT and a logistics fee. Though the increases were welcomed, they were still deemed insufficient to fully offset inflation. Still, two of the biggest drug-makers in the country, Adcock Ingram and Aspen Pharmacare performed well on the stock market...
