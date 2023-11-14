PRAVIN GORDHAN: Battery storage system shows SA can get things done
World-class facility in Breede Valley will allow Eskom to store excess power
14 November 2023 - 05:01
Eskom’s pursuit of innovative solutions to help the country end load-shedding has taken another leap forward with the launch of Africa’s largest battery energy storage project.
As we look to grow the economy, boost investment and improve the lives of ordinary South Africans, it is critical for Eskom to embrace new technologies that should help us reduce the severity of the power cuts to our communities, households, businesses and industry...
