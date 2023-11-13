ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: SA institutions risk being crowded out of green financing
Local investors may be squeezed out if they are undercut or if deals are struck without SA institutions present
In theory, SA will benefit from billions in global investment to fund the decarbonisation of our economy. If that happens (and there is some way to go to turn intentions into reality), what will it mean for the local financial sector? SA could build a vibrant green financing capacity on the back of the transition, but there are also considerable risks that the opposite happens: that the domestic sector is simply crowded out of transition financing.
The development buzzwords internationally are “mobilising” and “catalysing” investment. The aim is to use various forms of concessionary funding to crowd in other investors and increase the overall amounts available to fund the huge infrastructure investment needed. Much global focus, from the World Bank to the philanthropy sector, is being placed on achieving such mobilisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.