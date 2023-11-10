Opinion SHAWN HAGEDORN: Lessons from Gaza and China Like Hamas, the ANC exploits inequality to stay in power

Comparing the ANC to Hamas is almost as awkward as likening our CEOs to Israeli leaders. Yet beyond the many differences lie hard truths. Somewhat similarly, despite China’s economy and ours being nearly polar opposites, both are bedevilled by the same core affliction.

If youth unemployment accurately gauges a political party’s ability to deliver a better future — and it does — Hamas and the ANC are among the world’s worst. A large majority of our current 20-somethings will never be meaningfully employed. Prospects for our teenagers are no better. Ditto for young Gazans...