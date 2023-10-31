BHEKI MFEKA: SA’s path to socioeconomic redemption must start with the individual

The Springboks back-to-back World Cup triumph filled the nation with joy, the symbolism serving as a reminder that the SA spirit can endure despite centuries of adversity. As we approach the critical milestone of the 2024 elections there is an opportunity to harness the positive energy sparked by the national sporting teams' triumphs and make it our 1994 moment.
Over the past three decades the resilience of our diverse nation, with its rich tapestry of cultures, races and languages, has been severely tested. The recent census figures paint a stark picture of our nation's challenges. SA’s population continues to grow steadily, now at 62-million from 51.7-million in 2011, yet unemployment remains stubbornly high, with an alarming percentage of our fellow citizens without jobs.
The unemployment rate now stands at 34%, a figure that cannot be ignored. Moreover, the statistics reveal a harsh reality of rising inequality, with the Gini coefficient at 0.67 and a substantial portion — about 55.5%, 30.3-million people — of the population living in poverty at the national upper poverty line (R992), and a total of 13.8-million (25%) experiencing food poverty.
Furthermore, crime statistics reveal a troubling upward trend, affecting communities and individuals across the nation. The homicide rate has increased from 36 per 100,000 in 2018 to 46 currently, another concerning trend for our society. These numbers are more than mere data; they represent the destroyed and disrupted lives and dreams of millions of South Africans.
The corruption statistics have also turned into a horror show. SA scored 43 (44 in the previous two years) points out of 100 on the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. The index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sectors are perceived to be. A country or territory’s score indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
What is the root cause of this societal decay? While the governing ANC needs to be held to account for its part in the slide, it is simplistic to lay all of the blame at the feet of mere politicians. The deterioration of our society is a complex issue that cannot be isolated from the collective moral fabric of individual citizens, families, schools and places of worship. The moral compass from which we draw our principles and values has been eroded.
To address these deep-seated problems we must recognise that government cannot solve them in isolation. It must start with each individual citizen taking personal responsibility for their actions and decisions. If dishonesty becomes the norm, if theft from our neighbours is tolerated, if we pilfer school materials and workplace supplies with impunity, if we waste our employer's time or squander our own by succumbing to endless social media distractions, we undermine the foundations of a just and prosperous society.
These micro socioeconomic behaviours are informed by the moral and ethical standards of individuals. Do we still adhere to the mantra of respecting our parents, practising self-love and demonstrating care for our neighbours and our country as responsible citizens? These are the essential elements that distinguish a virtuous citizen from a rogue, a corrupt politician or unscrupulous businessperson.
The fourth iteration of the King Code of Corporate Governance, published a few years ago, attempted to codify ethics as a fundamental component of corporate governance rules and procedures. However, by the time an individual enters an organisation it may be too late to transform them into an upright, ethical leader. This is evident in the rampant corruption that is plaguing both the private and public sectors, a problem that shows no signs of abating.
The solution cannot simply be to build more prisons to incarcerate errant citizens, including those who have entered the country illegally. The challenge goes deeper; politicians have mastered the art of deception. They make promises of millions of houses and deny corruption even when faced with undeniable evidence in commissions of inquiry.
As a society we, as voters, must take a moment of introspection and ask ourselves whether we still hold a vision of the ideal SA citizen. While the governing party may have tried to cultivate a new cadre — to no avail — emerging political movements aim to offer a fresh perspective, but it is vital to recognise that any path that does not start with the individual citizen is unlikely to address the challenges SA faces.
The late Myles Monroe, a renowned preacher, motivational speaker and adviser to governments of developing countries, once stated that “God’s intention for humankind was to establish self-government”. We could even argue that democracies can only thrive if citizens take personal responsibility for their actions and decisions, adopting the posture of upright citizens who take charge of themselves, their families, their neighbours and the entire country, including government.
Without this foundational change in individual and collective responsibility, the pipeline of leaders, whether in business, church or politics, will continue to deteriorate. When we cast our votes we must identify leaders who embody the values that will truly benefit SA.
Our rugby team’s triumph on the world stage is a testament to years of investment in individual players and the discipline instilled by families and communities. It is a reminder that we all share the responsibility to nurture individuals who will drive our democracy forward as a prosperous and harmonious society.
• Mfeka, a former economic adviser to the presidency, is a consultant and strategist at SE Advisory.
BHEKI MFEKA: SA's path to socioeconomic redemption must start with the individual
