SAM MKOKELI: Boks offer important lesson in resilience and inclusion
Rugby has been teaching us lessons in resilience for the past 30 years
29 October 2023 - 06:47
The average age of the players in the Springbok rugby team is 30. So many of them have no memory of the 1994 moment, or the time in 1995 when Madiba — or was it Suzie the waitress? — wove their magic to help the Boks triumph at the Rugby World Cup at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.
Companies such as MTN and Vodacom were both established in 1994 — and like the Springboks, are among the towering brands built on the success of that watershed year of transition. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.