BRUCE WHITFIELD: ‘We are a land of winners, led by thieving dunces’
I wish that was my headline, but it’s not. It’s a frustration expressed by tech guru Herman Singh ahead of South Africa’s record-breaking fourth Rugby World Cup victory
30 October 2023 - 07:00
South Africa has survived bad leaders for generations, and it will the current lot.
What the 2023 Rugby World Cup has again demonstrated is that South Africans are so much more than those who ooze their way into positions of political power, and, in too many cases, abuse the trust of long-suffering voters. The Springboks have shown what is possible, and the “Stronger Together” slogan which brought them to victory is a demonstration of the one thing that, properly harnessed, can ignite a much-needed turnaround in South Africa’s flagging fortunes...
