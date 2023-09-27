Unlocking Africa’s digital potential through progressive data policies

With the rise of the digital economy, consumers and businesses are looking for online products, services and experiences that are not limited to their geographic location.

Daily, large amounts of data is generated, transmitted, collected, shared, and stored across borders — as we increasingly live in a hyper-connected world. From GPS navigation, wearable technology, content streaming services, e-commerce, and social media platforms, we rely on these data transfers for various aspects of our lives.

The ability to transfer, store and process information across borders is estimated to have increased the global GDP by 10.1% over the past decade. With this growth, focus has shifted to concerns on data protection and security. At the same time, there is widespread recognition that the legal and regulatory frameworks for data processing are often opaque and not harmonised across Africa and the globe.

The general lack of trust in the robustness of cloud-based tech security and the slow pace of technology adoption in Africa has resulted in some African states falling behind in developing these regulatory frameworks.

To build a viable digital economy in Africa, there is an urgent need to adopt a harmonised approach to developing regulatory frameworks that increase the ease of cross-border data transfers in a secure and efficient manner.

Once data is transferred across regions and processed — through the use of big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) — it can provide broader insights into consumers’ specific needs. This allows for the rollout of better products and services — increasing productivity and demand among businesses, and driving growth in the continent’s digital economy.