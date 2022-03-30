Vodacom Business launches online SME resource hub
As small businesses face the challenges of digitalisation, Vodacom's V-Hub is designed to help them unlock their full potential
Nearly a third of SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) see digitalisation as a challenge. Many are unsure about what to prioritise or feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of technology decisions to make, often without the support of IT departments or the chief information officers (CIOs) who guide larger businesses.
V-Hub was therefore launched by Vodacom Business as an online resource portal, specifically designed to help SMEs unlock their full potential as they embark on a digital transformation journey.
“Adopting the right digital solutions will help SMEs become more agile and resilient, enabling them to quickly adapt to customers’ evolving needs,” says Vodacom Business SME and small office/home office (SOHO) executive head Nastassha Dooks.
“With a wealth of knowledge and expertise at our disposal, Vodacom Business is perfectly poised to support SMEs on their digital transformation journey, which can seem daunting to tackle without the right partner by your side.”
V-Hub makes digitalisation goals attainable
This innovative, easy-to-use platform brings CIO digital-advisory services to the table. These services are two-fold. First, Vodacom Business customers who own an SME can request one-on-one advice, over the phone for free, from a local specialist on anything from IT decision-making to tech set-up and troubleshooting.
Secondly, any SME owner can access the digital Knowledge Centre for free through Vodacom’s website. Here, users can browse a curated selection of articles, videos and webinars on topics such as learning how to grow your online business, or how to save time and effort when implementing digital tools.
Crucial digital advice services are grouped under five topic categories on the Knowledge Centre:
- Understanding that 55% of SMEs cite shrinking customer demand as a challenge, Finding and Keeping Customers is one of the categories SMEs can browse.
- With nearly 60% of SMEs saying insufficient support from banks is an obstacle, the Knowledge Centre also covers information on how to access funding and apply for tenders under the Business Opportunities & Support category.
- The Workplace category gives sage advice on remote and hybrid office set-ups.
- Business Continuity & Security tackles all-important topics like securing your cloud data or protecting your business from mobile phishing.
- The last category, Digital & Data, looks at making social media work for your SME — this is a great place to start if you’re on a budget, because this advice can be implemented at no cost. This is crucial considering 58% of SMEs are struggling with rising operating costs.
Over and above the five categories, the Knowledge Centre also shares details on SME Solutions & Events and offers a monthly SME Bulletin on stories small businesses should read to stay in the know.
Growing together
“SMEs only need to go online for immediate access to the fantastic content and functionality that V-Hub offers,” says Dooks. “This is a portal we are proud of and will continuously expand on, tackling more and more topics of interest to our local market over time.”
The V-Hub platform is one of many solutions that Vodacom Business offers to SMEs, taking them further together on their future-proofing transformation. To take the next step on your digital journey with V-Hub, visit the V-Hub here.
This article was paid for by Vodacom Business.