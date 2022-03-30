Vodacom Business launches online SME resource hub

Nearly a third of SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) see digitalisation as a challenge. Many are unsure about what to prioritise or feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of technology decisions to make, often without the support of IT departments or the chief information officers (CIOs) who guide larger businesses.

V-Hub was therefore launched by Vodacom Business as an online resource portal, specifically designed to help SMEs unlock their full potential as they embark on a digital transformation journey.

“Adopting the right digital solutions will help SMEs become more agile and resilient, enabling them to quickly adapt to customers’ evolving needs,” says Vodacom Business SME and small office/home office (SOHO) executive head Nastassha Dooks.