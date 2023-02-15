Vodacom boss wins 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year Award

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year Award.

Joosub was selected as the winner thanks to his excellent leadership at Vodacom and the top results the company has produced with him at the helm.

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year award were selected based on their prominence in the telecommunications market and the impact they make not only within their businesses, but across the entire sector.

Joosub stood above his peers in this regard, growing Vodacom's revenue while navigating major hurdles such as widespread load-shedding and spectrum availability.

Joosub has also overseen Vodacom expand its service offerings beyond broadband connectivity, with Vodacom’s financial services — including insurance and payment solutions — showing strong growth in recent years.

A Vodacom legend

Joosub started his career at Vodacom in 1994 and quickly moved up to a management position.

Before taking over as CEO, Joosub held multiple important positions within the business. This included the role of MD in several Vodacom companies, and leading Vodacom SA.

Joosub also boasts international experience within the larger Vodafone group, and headed up Vodafone Spain as CEO for two years.

After his work in Europe, Joosub returned to SA to take over as Vodacom CEO in 2012.