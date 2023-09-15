SCOTT TIMCKE: Well designed laws require mandated reporting to parliament
With some adjustment to lawmaking SA could create more levers for accountability
Accountability is a keystone of good democratic governance. Though it may be dulled, the term remains a common watchword in SA even as our everyday institutional lives frequently remind us that accountability is in short supply.
Though parliament has produced a plethora of legislation, much of which has created new structures, the legislation is all too often ineffective in ensuring accountability. One reason for this deficit is the weak conceptualisation of laws and design of regulations that orientate the actions of the public sector. But with some adjustment to lawmaking SA could create more levers for accountability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.