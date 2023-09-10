Justice department under fire for late tabling of spying amendment bill
The draft law is required to be passed before a constitutional court deadline of February 2024
10 September 2023 - 17:25
The department of justice & correctional services has come under fire from MPs for the long delay in tabling legislative amendments to the spying act to comply with a Constitutional Court order that set February 4 as the deadline for them to be on the statute books.
The issue concerns amendments to the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.