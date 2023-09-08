TIM HUGHES: Public participation in legal process is uneven at best

A defining feature of SA’s post-apartheid democratic dispensation is that of public participation in the legislative process. While the promotion of public participation in the legislative process is a constitutional imperative, both the concept and practice of public participation remain loosely defined, broadly interpreted and unevenly applied. This conceptual and practical permissiveness is problematic, open to abuse and can undermine the essence of the participatory democracy it is designed to strengthen.
This is especially so when legislation with far-reaching economic and societal implications is being considered by parliament and tens of thousands of often widely diverging views are submitted by the public. Bills related to the National Health Insurance, expropriation, the Educations Laws Amendment Act and the proposed new Tobacco Bill have elicited widespread comment. A desire for meaningful public input and to preserve faith in the legislative process demands that these contributions are treated with the seriousness and weight they deserve.
Public participation in the policy and legislative process holds numerous benefits and is the defining feature of a participatory democracy. Given SA's history of political, policy and legislative exclusion, broad access and input into both the policy and legislative arena are of cardinal importance. Public participation enhances transparency, produces efficiencies and makes for more effective outcomes, but most importantly it is vital for policy and legislative legitimacy.
Yet despite the elegance of our constitution, the dedication of policymakers and the mostly good intentions of legislators, public participation is in danger of becoming a mere box-ticking exercise, particularly when considering novel, complex and contested policy issues and legislation. A number of challenges require attention.
Despite living in an age of information overload, the first and most fundamental dimension to public participation in policy and legislation is the provision of relevant information. The citizenry must be informed by policymakers and legislators about the issue under consideration, what the policy or legislation seeks to address and its relevance for affected stakeholders.
The provision of high-quality information has three requirements. Firstly, policymakers and legislators themselves must understand the relevance and potential effect on stakeholders to prepare the policy or legislation for public notification. Simply naming a policy or draft bill is not enough, and may in fact lead to exclusion or a misleading interpretation of its relevance for the public and key stakeholders. Policies and bills require crisp and accurate explanatory memoranda to allow the public, across the widest spectrum, to understand clearly why the policy or legislation is being drafted and how it may affect them.
The second requirement relates to timing and time frames. By definition, public consultation can be a time-consuming process that requires the provision of adequate facilities and resources to ensure comprehensive public engagement, particularly that of under-resourced and marginalised groups. While there is pressure on policymakers and legislators to deliver on their annual workplans, budgets and respective mandates, a rushed public participation process is self-defeating and leads to unintended consequences. Equally, the timing of the public participation process requires careful consideration to provide for the widest opportunity for engagement. The publication and gazetting of a 30-day public comment period over Christmas and New Year, for example, could reasonably be interpreted as government or the legislature acting in bad faith.
A third important area is how public submissions into the policy and legislative “black box” are processed and evaluated. While departmental specialists, legal advisers, content advisers and MPs are all obliged to carefully consider public inputs and submissions, the process by which these submissions are weighed, evaluated and decided upon remains opaque. Moreover, submissions can be in all official languages and it thus behoves the government and the legislative branch to ensure that vernacular submissions are evaluated with equal weighting to those in English, for example.
Therefore, for effective public participation and to strengthen the practice of participatory democracy, it is equally important for policymakers and legislators to explain their own methodologies and decision-making criteria when accepting or rejecting inputs from the public. If the selection criteria for adoption or rejection of public policy input are opaque, biased or politically or ideologically driven, this undermines the credibility of the process and the legitimacy of the outcome. Decision-making must be informed by objective and measurable criteria that allow for public scrutiny and the holding to account.
It is equally unclear how the quantity and quality of submissions is evaluated. Currently there are no objective measurable or quantifiable criteria for what constitutes a critical mass of submissions on a particular issue. For example, in the case of the National Health Insurance Bill, 338, 891 written submissions were made, which according to the chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health were analysed using “metadata” and “an analytic tool that captures the name of the submitter, and clause-specific comments with suggestions and recommendations thereof”. This raises doubts over whether the members of the committee read, analyse and evaluate the written submissions made before passing the bill.
In another controversial case the ex-post facto justification of the liquor and tobacco sales bans during the Covid-19 lockdown period was based to some degree on the weight of public submissions. Yet it remains unclear exactly how many submissions, by whom and of what evidence propelled government to adopt these extreme measures. If the determining factor in such decision-making is the aggregate number of submissions in favour or against a particular policy, this criterion should be applied consistently and transparently across all government and legislative decision-making.
However, if absolute numbers are the defining criteria for evaluating the influence and effect of public participation in the policy-making and legislative process, we are in danger of undervaluing or excluding expert input on issues such as health, science, and technology in favour of populist sentiment.
As a democratic and developmental state, SA must develop and adopt far more robust, measurable and consistent criteria for weighing public submissions and allow the cleansing light of transparency into the current black box.
• Hughes is an MBA student at Edinburgh Napier University.
