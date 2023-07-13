MIKE DOLAN: Households experiencing too much ‘final mile’ pain
A compelling case for targeted tax rises on the richest is emerging
13 July 2023 - 05:00
If the last lap of monetary tightening appears too brutal and blunt for Western households and economies, a compelling case for targeted tax rises on the richest is emerging.
Global policy bodies have for more than a year pleaded with governments not to let their central banks do all the heavy lifting when reining in decades-high inflation rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now