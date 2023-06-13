Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
It is easy to add the youth to our extensive to-do list of areas that require intervention, without taking action
City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.63bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
The largest positive contributions came from gold and coal
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Authorities want to mitigate the impact of climate change, but but experts say there are cheaper, more practical options
One down and one more to go, proclaimed the Australia skipper after beating India
It can take up to eight passengers at once, climb mountains and keep up with the smaller cousins on the road
After a decorated Australian soldier — a good-looking bloke, the sort of guy a lot of influential men want to believe in — gets called out by a judge as a murderer, liar and war criminal, the country faces a time of soul-searching.
As well it might. For what the federal court found was true about Ben Roberts-Smith was horrible...
MICHAEL BLEBY: Australia finds itself on trial as the fog of war clears
A cultural war has been waging over the prosecution of crimes in Afghanistan
