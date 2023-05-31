Opinion

FRANCOIS BAIRD: The poultry industry is a bellwether of our fragile state

If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security

31 May 2023 - 05:00 Francois Baird

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel will have to make a call soon on reimposing suspended antidumping duties on chicken from Brazil and other countries. At stake is not only the future of an industry but that of an increasingly fragile country. 

SA is exhibiting symptoms synonymous with officially classified fragile nations: shaky infrastructure, institutional corruption, and a staggering official unemployment rate of more than 32%. This paints a bleak picture and the poultry industry, a significant employer, stands at the epicentre of this storm...

