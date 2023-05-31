The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel will have to make a call soon on reimposing suspended antidumping duties on chicken from Brazil and other countries. At stake is not only the future of an industry but that of an increasingly fragile country.
SA is exhibiting symptoms synonymous with officially classified fragile nations: shaky infrastructure, institutional corruption, and a staggering official unemployment rate of more than 32%. This paints a bleak picture and the poultry industry, a significant employer, stands at the epicentre of this storm...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FRANCOIS BAIRD: The poultry industry is a bellwether of our fragile state
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel will have to make a call soon on reimposing suspended antidumping duties on chicken from Brazil and other countries. At stake is not only the future of an industry but that of an increasingly fragile country.
SA is exhibiting symptoms synonymous with officially classified fragile nations: shaky infrastructure, institutional corruption, and a staggering official unemployment rate of more than 32%. This paints a bleak picture and the poultry industry, a significant employer, stands at the epicentre of this storm...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.