Quantum Foods’ profit plummets in its ‘most challenging’ period since listing

Both prices, however, are still set to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%
Apart from stipulations in the constitution, there is a long history of warnings against the granting of discretionary powers to executive arms of government
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The interim profit of feed and poultry producer fell more than four-fifths
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
As passenger dissatisfaction grows, governments are responding with new legislation and enforcement strategies to protect consumers and increase airline accountability
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
The interim profit of feed and poultry producer Quantum Foods plunged after what it described as its “most challenging” since listing on the JSE in 2014.
The company, valued at R882m on the JSE, saw its profit fall more than four-fifths year on year to R5.7m despite gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, growing nearly one-fifth to R593.6m in its results for the six months to end-March...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Quantum Foods’ profit plummets in its ‘most challenging’ period since listing
The interim profit of feed and poultry producer fell more than four-fifths
The interim profit of feed and poultry producer Quantum Foods plunged after what it described as its “most challenging” since listing on the JSE in 2014.
The company, valued at R882m on the JSE, saw its profit fall more than four-fifths year on year to R5.7m despite gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, growing nearly one-fifth to R593.6m in its results for the six months to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.