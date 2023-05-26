Companies / Land & Agriculture

Quantum Foods’ profit plummets in its ‘most challenging’ period since listing

The interim profit of feed and poultry producer fell more than four-fifths

BL Premium
26 May 2023 - 10:28

The interim profit of feed and poultry producer Quantum Foods plunged after what it described as its “most challenging” since listing on the JSE in 2014.

The company, valued at R882m on the JSE, saw its profit fall more than four-fifths year on year to R5.7m despite gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, growing nearly one-fifth to R593.6m in its results for the six months to end-March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.