ROB ROSE: Astral, like South African business, hits peak gatvol

Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
“I’m gatvol of not being able to just focus on our main business, which is producing chicken efficiently,” says Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. “Instead, I’m having to focus on putting in place all these things — like electricity and water — for which we already pay tax.”
Gatvol is an apt word for the prevailing sentiment from other executives too. It was evident in the views of Investec CEO Fani Titi, who told journalists last week that the country is “going nowhere fast”, and MTN CEO Ralph Mupita, who told the FM that “doing nothing at this point will lead to a failed state”...
