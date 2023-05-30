Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Chicken industry on its knees as state falters

Negligence in providing basic services is destroying the sector

BL Premium
30 May 2023 - 05:00

The government’s incompetence and negligence in providing basic services such as water, electricity and rail infrastructure is destroying the poultry industry and endangering the country’s food security.

This lament is all too familiar (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-05-22-astral-lays-bare-load-shedding-horror-on-chicken-farms/) in SA, where companies such as Astral Foods, the biggest producer of poultry, are groaning under an extremely unfriendly business environment that has wiped out margins, slashed profits and forced them to jack up prices for the staple protein...

