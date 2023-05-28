Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office
Astral Foods presented a doom-laden summing-up of its business this week, describing an industry crippled by load-shedding and unable to compete in the export market.
CEO Chris Schutte said at the company’s results presentation that turning more to the export market was not a viable option to improve the struggling bottom line. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Power crisis pecks poultry industry to the bone
Astral CEO lists load-shedding, feed costs as major blows and says SA can’t compete on exports
Astral Foods presented a doom-laden summing-up of its business this week, describing an industry crippled by load-shedding and unable to compete in the export market.
CEO Chris Schutte said at the company’s results presentation that turning more to the export market was not a viable option to improve the struggling bottom line. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.