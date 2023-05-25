Tokyo’s Nikkei remained an outlier in the region and was up 0.5%
It will be important to maintain good relations as world polarises
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
Talks around the possible sale of its UK-based Alliance Medical Group are ongoing
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
A commitment to fixing at least some of the basics would put SA on the path towards improving appetite and desire to invest in the sector
However, ‘Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the X-date,’ the agency said in a report
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
Four years after a family won a Constitutional Court challenge against an immigration regulation, the department of home affairs has taken no action in their case, forcing them to make desperate appeals for help as time runs out for them to visit an elderly relative who has cancer.
The Constitutional Court may be the highest court in the land but even this esteemed institution appears to have no power to make home affairs move faster on applications made by foreign spouses of SA citizens or permanent residents...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Home affairs puts family in a desperate race against time
Department engages in pointless power plays four years after Constitutional Court ruling
Four years after a family won a Constitutional Court challenge against an immigration regulation, the department of home affairs has taken no action in their case, forcing them to make desperate appeals for help as time runs out for them to visit an elderly relative who has cancer.
The Constitutional Court may be the highest court in the land but even this esteemed institution appears to have no power to make home affairs move faster on applications made by foreign spouses of SA citizens or permanent residents...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.