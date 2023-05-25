Opinion

STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Home affairs puts family in a desperate race against time

Department engages in pointless power plays four years after Constitutional Court ruling

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Stefanie De Saude Darbandi

Four years after a family won a Constitutional Court challenge against an immigration regulation, the department of home affairs has taken no action in their case, forcing them to make desperate appeals for help as time runs out for them to visit an elderly relative who has cancer.

The Constitutional Court may be the highest court in the land but even this esteemed institution appears to have no power to make home affairs move faster on applications made by foreign spouses of SA citizens or permanent residents...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.