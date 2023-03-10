Opinion

BRYAN ROSTRON: Suffer the little children, the DA has decided

10 March 2023 - 05:00 Bryan Rostron

It is commonly said that under the DA the Western Cape is better governed than other provinces, and that Cape Town stands out as SA’s most efficiently run city. Yet under the DA administered province and city there is a suppurating scandal involving small children that is met with total indifference. If that happened elsewhere the DA would be spluttering with rage. It is a staggering saga of bureaucratic neglect and official abuse.

Such is the administrative apathy that a superb crèche in a poor community struggled for more than a year to get fire certification. As with other vital matters, the municipality showed no interest in the welfare of 105 children between one and five years old. Repeated requests were ignored. I have seen spools as long as 30 emails as yet another official presses the send button for someone else to take over. This has been going on for years...

