BRYAN ROSTRON: Suffer the little children, the DA has decided

Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
We are producing less but we remain the fifth largest coal producer in the world
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Joseph Stiglitz among dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders backing Biden's nominee to lead World Bank
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
Producers are no longer making new and innovative content in favour of stale formula TV
It is commonly said that under the DA the Western Cape is better governed than other provinces, and that Cape Town stands out as SA’s most efficiently run city. Yet under the DA administered province and city there is a suppurating scandal involving small children that is met with total indifference. If that happened elsewhere the DA would be spluttering with rage. It is a staggering saga of bureaucratic neglect and official abuse.
Such is the administrative apathy that a superb crèche in a poor community struggled for more than a year to get fire certification. As with other vital matters, the municipality showed no interest in the welfare of 105 children between one and five years old. Repeated requests were ignored. I have seen spools as long as 30 emails as yet another official presses the send button for someone else to take over. This has been going on for years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BRYAN ROSTRON: Suffer the little children, the DA has decided
It is commonly said that under the DA the Western Cape is better governed than other provinces, and that Cape Town stands out as SA’s most efficiently run city. Yet under the DA administered province and city there is a suppurating scandal involving small children that is met with total indifference. If that happened elsewhere the DA would be spluttering with rage. It is a staggering saga of bureaucratic neglect and official abuse.
Such is the administrative apathy that a superb crèche in a poor community struggled for more than a year to get fire certification. As with other vital matters, the municipality showed no interest in the welfare of 105 children between one and five years old. Repeated requests were ignored. I have seen spools as long as 30 emails as yet another official presses the send button for someone else to take over. This has been going on for years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.