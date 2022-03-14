Opinion BRYAN ROSTRON: An obsolete alliance of ideologues surviving on wishful thinking The governing party is imploding from the weight of its own contradictions B L Premium

It was a communist tenet that capitalism would eventually be destroyed by its own internal contradictions. That reassuring dogma, still held by some in SA’s governing party, implies that the rotten edifice will crumble on its own, without too much sweat from comrades. So, until that day of judgment, they can stoically tolerate all the bourgeois trappings. Nevertheless, whatever the fate of capitalism it becomes clearer by the day that it is the ANC that is imploding from the weight of its own contradictions.

We have a party, and government, sustained by wishful thinking, obsolete alliances and clapped-out ideology. Last month SA donated R50m to Cuba, lamenting that the island was experiencing food scarcity due to US sanctions. Yet after two years of Covid-19 restrictions millions of South Africans are going hungry. Our child malnutrition rate, almost wiped out in Cuba, is 27%. That is a record the ANC has managed to achieve without any sanctions. Last week the World Bank warne...