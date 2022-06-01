Opinion / Columnists BRYAN ROSTRON: Shades of Australia convict move in UK’s Rwanda refugee plan London is once again behaving like a colonial power with its plan to send asylum seekers to Africa B L Premium

More than 200 years ago, faced with overcrowded prisons, the British government decided to expel that social problem “beyond the seas” — to Botany Bay. Now the British cabinet also plans to expel a social problem “beyond the seas”, only this time by dispatching unwanted people to one of the smallest and most overcrowded countries in Africa.

It is once again behaving like a colonial power with its plan to send asylum seekers in the UK on a one-way ticket to Rwanda. Initially Ghana and Kenya were approached but declined to act as colonial-style surrogates. Instead, the UK will now make an initial payment of £120m to Rwanda...