BRYAN ROSTRON: Shades of Australia convict move in UK’s Rwanda refugee plan
London is once again behaving like a colonial power with its plan to send asylum seekers to Africa
01 June 2022 - 14:37
More than 200 years ago, faced with overcrowded prisons, the British government decided to expel that social problem “beyond the seas” — to Botany Bay. Now the British cabinet also plans to expel a social problem “beyond the seas”, only this time by dispatching unwanted people to one of the smallest and most overcrowded countries in Africa.
It is once again behaving like a colonial power with its plan to send asylum seekers in the UK on a one-way ticket to Rwanda. Initially Ghana and Kenya were approached but declined to act as colonial-style surrogates. Instead, the UK will now make an initial payment of £120m to Rwanda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now