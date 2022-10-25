GREG TALBOT: Can SA grow agri sector and improve food security as things stand?

Equities rise amid hope US Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, though concern about China’s economy weigh on Asian markets
SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation
Phalatse is declared to be the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, the judgment reads
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Naspers and its international subsidiary have been battered over the past year due to a crackdown on tech firms by China
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Appellation SA annual trade tasting is an opportunity to sample niche wines
The agricultural sector was the unsung hero of the economy in 2020, making an outsize contribution to SA's GDP. And in 2021 the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry contributed nearly R129bn to the country’s GDP.
However, this year has been more challenging, with rising input costs including higher fuel and fertiliser prices, rising interest rates affecting the cost of debt, high inflation and the most severe load-shedding experienced in years. Challenging conditions in the second quarter of 2022 resulted in activity in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors declining by 7.7%, according to Stats SA.
The recent Transnet strike, which led to the logistics utility declaring force majeure at its port operations, has not helped given that the fourth quarter is typically a busy one for agricultural exports. SA exports around half of its agricultural produce. Exports of food, fibre and beverages in the fourth quarter of 2021 constituted 23% of the total value of the exports last year, amounting to $2.8bn.
Encouragingly, government has recognised the value of the agri sector both in terms of ensuring food security as well as its contribution to GDP. The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was allocated R17.3bn in the 2022/2023 budget, a R400m increase from the previous year.
The Economists global food security index says SA has improved its food security relative to the rest of the world. The country has moved up in the index from 70th in 2021 to rank 59 out of 113 countries in 2022. The index considers food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and safety and sustainability.
Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist and Business Day columnist Wandile Sihlobo says despite the improved ranking, SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation.
That’s certainly the intention behind the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan announced earlier this year, which aims to grow the sector’s output by nearly R32bn by 2030. The master plan is the first multiholder stakeholder process to accurately quantify the investment needed into various catalytic interventions required for growth in the sector.
It plans to ensure growth of the sector by resolving policy ambiguities; ensuring food security, expand production and the creation of employment; and drive the development of a localised food, import replacement and expanded agro-processing sector.
There is no question that investments are required if the agricultural sector is to grow. The knock-on effect of higher interest rates, inflation and failing municipal infrastructure has implications for the agricultural sector. The deteriorating road infrastructure, for example, exacts a heavy price on farming operations, as does load-shedding, water insecurity and port inefficiencies for agricultural exporters.
In March, the government launched the Agri-Industrial Fund, which is intended to address funding constraints facing black farmers and help them to eliminate barriers to entry to commercial farming activities. The fund aims to support the development and expansion of the agricultural sector by assisting qualifying black producers and investees to develop, expand, acquire and integrate operations in prioritised value chains. A total of R1bn has been committed to the fund.
As the spotlight falls on finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday as he tables the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament, the agri sector will be keeping an eye on what budget amendments are made to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development’s budget, and what share of the revised budget will be targeted at meaningful growth initiatives and investments into improving water, road and electricity infrastructure.
• Talbot is CEO of agricultural equipment supplier Tal-Tec.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
GREG TALBOT: Can SA grow agri sector and improve food security as things stand?
SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation
The agricultural sector was the unsung hero of the economy in 2020, making an outsize contribution to SA's GDP. And in 2021 the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry contributed nearly R129bn to the country’s GDP.
However, this year has been more challenging, with rising input costs including higher fuel and fertiliser prices, rising interest rates affecting the cost of debt, high inflation and the most severe load-shedding experienced in years. Challenging conditions in the second quarter of 2022 resulted in activity in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors declining by 7.7%, according to Stats SA.
The recent Transnet strike, which led to the logistics utility declaring force majeure at its port operations, has not helped given that the fourth quarter is typically a busy one for agricultural exports. SA exports around half of its agricultural produce. Exports of food, fibre and beverages in the fourth quarter of 2021 constituted 23% of the total value of the exports last year, amounting to $2.8bn.
Encouragingly, government has recognised the value of the agri sector both in terms of ensuring food security as well as its contribution to GDP. The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was allocated R17.3bn in the 2022/2023 budget, a R400m increase from the previous year.
The Economists global food security index says SA has improved its food security relative to the rest of the world. The country has moved up in the index from 70th in 2021 to rank 59 out of 113 countries in 2022. The index considers food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and safety and sustainability.
Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist and Business Day columnist Wandile Sihlobo says despite the improved ranking, SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation.
That’s certainly the intention behind the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan announced earlier this year, which aims to grow the sector’s output by nearly R32bn by 2030. The master plan is the first multiholder stakeholder process to accurately quantify the investment needed into various catalytic interventions required for growth in the sector.
It plans to ensure growth of the sector by resolving policy ambiguities; ensuring food security, expand production and the creation of employment; and drive the development of a localised food, import replacement and expanded agro-processing sector.
There is no question that investments are required if the agricultural sector is to grow. The knock-on effect of higher interest rates, inflation and failing municipal infrastructure has implications for the agricultural sector. The deteriorating road infrastructure, for example, exacts a heavy price on farming operations, as does load-shedding, water insecurity and port inefficiencies for agricultural exporters.
In March, the government launched the Agri-Industrial Fund, which is intended to address funding constraints facing black farmers and help them to eliminate barriers to entry to commercial farming activities. The fund aims to support the development and expansion of the agricultural sector by assisting qualifying black producers and investees to develop, expand, acquire and integrate operations in prioritised value chains. A total of R1bn has been committed to the fund.
As the spotlight falls on finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday as he tables the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament, the agri sector will be keeping an eye on what budget amendments are made to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development’s budget, and what share of the revised budget will be targeted at meaningful growth initiatives and investments into improving water, road and electricity infrastructure.
• Talbot is CEO of agricultural equipment supplier Tal-Tec.
Land Bank launches R1.95bn blended finance scheme
Trade barriers threaten to tear the heart out of iconic SA farm sectors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JONATHAN COOK: Innovation can feed millions in Africa
WANDILE SIHLOBO | Potential for growth in agriculture but testing times ahead
There’s cash in cashews
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Co-operation between the government and farmers over the wool ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.