×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US mulls sending older air defence equipment to Ukraine

25 October 2022 - 10:33 Mike Stone
A F-35 stealth fighter jet. Picture: 123RF/KEVIN GRIFFIN
A F-35 stealth fighter jet. Picture: 123RF/KEVIN GRIFFIN

Washington — The US is considering sending older HAWK air defence equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two US officials said.

The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems — a smaller, shorter range air defence system — that the US has already sent to blunt Russia’s invasion.

The Biden administration would use the presidential drawdown authority to transfer the HAWK equipment which is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times. That allows the US to transfer defence articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Reuters was unable to determine how many HAWK systems and missiles the US has available to transfer. The White House declined to comment.

The HAWK system is the predecessor to the Patriot missile defence system made by Raytheon Technologies which remains off the table for Ukraine, US officials told Reuters.

US President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia earlier this month.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said that Spain intends to send four HAWK launchers.

The US was likely to initially send interceptor missiles for the HAWK system to Ukraine because it was unclear if enough US launchers were in good repair, one US official said. The US systems have been in storage for decades.

A presidential drawdown authority is being considered for later this week, US officials said. One said it was likely to be about half the size of the recent security assistance packages which have been about $700m.

It was not immediately clear if HAWK interceptor missiles would be included, but US officials have previously cautioned that size and composition of military aid packages can change rapidly.

Since the February 24 Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, the US has sent about $17.6bn worth of security assistance to Kyiv.

Reuters

Blowing up dam would be an own goal for Russia, says Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will have no water if the Kakhovka dam is destroyed
World
20 hours ago

Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war

Russian military jet crashes into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk
World
1 day ago

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says West

Accusing Kyiv of lacing shells with nuclear material means Moscow has already done so, says Zelensky
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic ...
World / Americas
3.
Covid-19 takes toll on US students’ school ...
World / Americas
4.
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
World / Africa
5.
NASA’s UFO panel studies unclassified sightings
World

Related Articles

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says ...

World / Europe

Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion

World / Europe

Sweden addresses Turkey’s concerns over its Nato membership

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.