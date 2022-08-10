×

Economy

CITRUS AND WOOL

Trade barriers threaten to tear the heart out of iconic SA farm sectors

Pressure builds on government to step in after citrus and wool exports have been hit by phytosanitary restrictions

10 August 2022 - 05:10 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s farmers are grappling with disputes with key export markets in the EU and China that risk crippling a sector that has been one of the economy’s few bright spots in recent years.

Citrus and wool exports have been hit by the imposition of phytosanitary restrictions, which SA exporters say are unwarranted and discriminatory. The government is likely to come under increasing pressure to intervene on their behalf...

