×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Africa

There’s cash in cashews

Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere

15 September 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

When Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara came to Pretoria in July, he brought a large business delegation with him. They, in turn, brought along chocolates and toiletries (palm oil, from Ivory Coast, is a major ingredient) for display outside the hall where the meetings were held.

But the main displays were reserved for cashew nuts, with samples put out for Ouattara and President Cyril Ramaphosa to try before entering the hall. Also on show were bottles of cashew apple juice — a product not commonly seen outside markets such as India, where it is used for cooking, though vinegar and wine could be made from it too...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.