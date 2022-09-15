There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
When Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara came to Pretoria in July, he brought a large business delegation with him. They, in turn, brought along chocolates and toiletries (palm oil, from Ivory Coast, is a major ingredient) for display outside the hall where the meetings were held.
But the main displays were reserved for cashew nuts, with samples put out for Ouattara and President Cyril Ramaphosa to try before entering the hall. Also on show were bottles of cashew apple juice — a product not commonly seen outside markets such as India, where it is used for cooking, though vinegar and wine could be made from it too...
There’s cash in cashews
