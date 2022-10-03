Analysts do, however, expect volatility in the financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty remains high
I ate crickets last month. They came crispy in three flavours at a stand at an agricultural conference in Kigali, Rwanda. I preferred the salt and vinegar flavour, so was given a packet of them to bring home. Not sure my family is as keen to sample the little insects.
Food systems and food security are important in Africa just now. With fertiliser supplies disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread weather disruptions, fuel price increases and infrastructure challenges, many people are in danger of starving...
JONATHAN COOK: Innovation can feed millions in Africa
Many are in danger of starving so agribusiness deserves to be big across the continent
