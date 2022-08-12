×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Gas price off the charts

12 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, August 12 2022
Friday, August 12 2022

Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, industry body warns

The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Companies
1 day ago

Consumers turn to credit as living costs rise, TransUnion data suggests

Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
Economy
10 hours ago

How soaring living costs threaten new unrest

An FM survey shows that even the prices of basic foods has rocketed more than 20% in a year, putting SA’s already-tenuous social stability at risk. ...
Features
1 day ago

Electricity price is biggest worry for SA consumers, survey shows

An Ipsos poll shows that more than half of those surveyed worry about their ability to buy the things they are used to
National
1 week ago

Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August

After the hikes of recent months, the latest cuts were made possible by decreases in international petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices.
National
1 week ago
Thursday, August 11 2022
Thursday, August 11 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Eskom’s HR executive is a huge problem
Opinion / Letters
2.
CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why SA is prepared to risk so ...
Opinion
3.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A new world order on the broken ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Long wait for Standard Bank service
Opinion / Letters
5.
PETER BRUCE: Bid Window 5 is in big trouble and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.