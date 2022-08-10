Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, industry body warns

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
Choice is between democratic openness and parasitical elites having their way
Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit the green light to investigate allegations against the two boards earlier in August
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Evraz is under sanctions by the UK and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Emergence from EU’s enhanced surveillance framework will allow the country greater freedom in making economic policy
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
Now more than ever, there are tangible reasons to believe that Africa’s time is now as major firms invest in African brands, from music and art to fashion
SA industrial gas users say the most recent price increase by Sasol will see the price of gas almost double, which will ultimately adversely affect consumers and the economy.
The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA) said on Wednesday that it was “extremely concerned” about the 96% gas price hike announced last week by Sasol Gas. The increase, which will take the price of piped gas to R133 per gigajoule, kicked in on August 1...
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
