×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, industry body warns

The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 12:32 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 10 August 2022 - 23:14

SA industrial gas users say the most recent price increase by Sasol will see the price of gas almost double, which will ultimately adversely affect consumers and the economy.

The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA) said on Wednesday that it was “extremely concerned” about the 96% gas price hike announced last week by Sasol Gas. The increase, which will take the price of piped gas to R133 per gigajoule, kicked in on August 1...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.