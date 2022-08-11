×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

How soaring living costs threaten new unrest

An FM survey shows that even the prices of basic foods have rocketed more than 20% in a year, putting SA’s already-tenuous social stability at risk. But hiking grants, while a temporary relief, won’t put more people in jobs and provide a living income

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

Kgabo Masoga used to drive tourists around SA. After Covid wiped out his business, he bought a soft-serve machine and now sells ice cream to children  on the side of the road. But rocketing costs mean he’s not sure how long that’ll last.

“I was charging between R5 and R6 per ice cream depending on what you had, but that’s definitely got to go up. Basically you end up running at a loss after you’ve used R100 of petrol to get to the corner to sell the ice cream and you go home at the end of the day with leftovers,” he tells the FM...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.