A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
How soaring living costs threaten new unrest
An FM survey shows that even the prices of basic foods have rocketed more than 20% in a year, putting SA’s already-tenuous social stability at risk. But hiking grants, while a temporary relief, won’t put more people in jobs and provide a living income
Kgabo Masoga used to drive tourists around SA. After Covid wiped out his business, he bought a soft-serve machine and now sells ice cream to children on the side of the road. But rocketing costs mean he’s not sure how long that’ll last.
“I was charging between R5 and R6 per ice cream depending on what you had, but that’s definitely got to go up. Basically you end up running at a loss after you’ve used R100 of petrol to get to the corner to sell the ice cream and you go home at the end of the day with leftovers,” he tells the FM...
