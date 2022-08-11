×

Consumers turn to credit as living costs rise, TransUnion data suggests

11 August 2022 - 20:11 Nico Gous

Distressed consumers are relying more on credit to absorb recent price hikes in transport, household utilities and other living costs amid high inflation, the latest TransUnion SA consumer credit index (CCI) data suggests.

The CCI slipped from 55 in the first quarter to 49 in the second, according to the latest reading released on Thursday. The index measures the health of consumer credit, with 50 being the midway point between improvement and deterioration...

