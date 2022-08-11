Industrial metals continue momentum as investors cheer another better-than-expected inflation report in the US
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
A former senior investigator who worked closely with the public protector on the report accused her of watering it down and removing portions
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Brown is the latest of several individuals with UK or US nationality to have left the Chinese chipmaker’s board
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Soldiers say they killed scores of attackers during hours-long bombardment that included drones, car bombs and artillery in southern Mali
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Distressed consumers are relying more on credit to absorb recent price hikes in transport, household utilities and other living costs amid high inflation, the latest TransUnion SA consumer credit index (CCI) data suggests.
The CCI slipped from 55 in the first quarter to 49 in the second, according to the latest reading released on Thursday. The index measures the health of consumer credit, with 50 being the midway point between improvement and deterioration...
Consumers turn to credit as living costs rise, TransUnion data suggests
