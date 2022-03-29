Opinion

CARTOON: Cheaper to slap Zelensky

29 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, March 29 2022
Tuesday, March 29 2022

Coda takes top Oscars honours as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Heartwarming movie became the first one from a streaming service to win the film industry's top prize
Life
21 hours ago

TOM EATON: Flattery gets you everywhere, even on Cloud Nine, if you pay for it

Remember Musi Maimane? He can tell us why Vladimir Putin is such a flop too
Opinion
10 hours ago

US president’s remark on ending Putin’s rule plays into Kremlin hands

Unusual to be so blunt about regime change but it aligns with Russian propaganda, says professor
World
11 hours ago

Putin says the West is trying to cancel Russian culture

A number of events involving Russian cultural figures who have voiced support for the war have been cancelled in Europe
World
3 days ago

SA gets cold shoulder over efforts to mediate in Ukraine

Attitudes harden further against SA after it refused to support another UN resolution
National
1 day ago

Roman Abramovich, Ukraine peace negotiators suffered suspected poisoning, WSJ reports

The Russian billionaire, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior ...
World
10 hours ago
Monday, March 28 2022
Monday, March 28 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.