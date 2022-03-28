Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment bounces back from Covid-19 dip Machinery and engineering company generated more than R8bn in total revenue, while net cash inflows for the year jumped 615% B L Premium

Machinery and engineering company Bell Equipment reported a strong recovery in the financial year to December 2021 driven by improved demand for its products.

The bottom line was bolstered by internal efficiency improvements, working capital management and cost containment initiatives, the company said on Monday...