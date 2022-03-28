Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Flattery gets you everywhere, even on Cloud Nine, if you pay for it Remember Musi Maimane? He can tell us why Vladimir Putin is such a flop too B L Premium

His entourage said it with no irony whatsoever. I think they might even have addressed him directly the same way: I was disoriented at the time, fighting the sense that I’d slipped into a fever dream in which I was hovering in the wings of a very on-the-nose political satire, but I’m pretty sure I remember someone gesturing obsequiously towards a door and saying, “this way, Leader”.

The object of this cultish genuflection on that particular day was Mmusi Maimane, arriving at a DA event in Cape Town in 2018. Less than two years later he was no longer the Leader, but on that day I watched people work as hard as bees around a queen to wrap an ordinary person in pure, glittering unreality and projection, and I was struck by how hard it must be to hold on to who you are when, dozens of times a day, people avert their awe-filled eyes from your face and call you “Leader” or “Your Holiness” or “Your Excellency”...