GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A cabinet of incompetent geniuses
With so many genius politicians, capable of mastering so many diverse portfolios, you do wonder: why does nothing work?
15 December 2021 - 05:00
Two members of the executive — Lindiwe Sisulu and Fikile Mbalula — are particularly useless in a very general kind of way. Thus, a powerful metaphor for a common problem.
The art they have perfected is to break something and move on. Their respective track records, for example, cut a stark contrast with someone like Angie Motshekga, who has been allowed to systematically break one thing — education — over a long period of time. No, for these two, it’s the depth and breadth of their incompetence that is impressive...
