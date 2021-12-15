Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A cabinet of incompetent geniuses With so many genius politicians, capable of mastering so many diverse portfolios, you do wonder: why does nothing work? B L Premium

Two members of the executive — Lindiwe Sisulu and Fikile Mbalula — are particularly useless in a very general kind of way. Thus, a powerful metaphor for a common problem.

The art they have perfected is to break something and move on. Their respective track records, for example, cut a stark contrast with someone like Angie Motshekga, who has been allowed to systematically break one thing — education — over a long period of time. No, for these two, it’s the depth and breadth of their incompetence that is impressive...