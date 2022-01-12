‘We are ready for them’: Fikile Mbalula warns taxi relief fund scammers

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the department is “ready” and will keep a watchful eye out for scammers who apply for relief funding intended for qualifying taxi operators.

On Tuesday Mbalula outlined the implementation of the relief fund for taxi and e-hailing operators to ease the impact of lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Requirements for funding include that applicants must be SA citizens or permanent citizens, have a valid operating licence and be registered taxpayers. with the SA Revenue Service.

Mbalula said he wanted the money to reach the right people.