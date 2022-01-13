SA’s only device that prints drivers’ licences might only be fixed in March
Meanwhile, the department of transport will not say whether the March 31 renewal deadline will be extended
13 January 2022 - 13:57
The department of transport has not said whether there will be an extension of the March 31 deadline to renew expired driving licences, after a broken printing machine further worsened the heavy backlog.
The only machine able to print a driver’s licence cards has been sent to Germany for repairs after breaking down, and will only be back and operational in the next month or two, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said this week...
