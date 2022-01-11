Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from plastic flowers on their lapels We look ahead to the report of the commission probing the panel probing the failure of the inquiry into why Zondo was not acted upon B L Premium

The most passionate readers and pundits did their best to sound excited about the first volume of the Zondo report, but novelisations of films are always laborious, and when we all know the ending (spoiler alert: the heroes get fired or flee into exile, and the villains flog their new book in the parking lot outside McDonald’s) it’s hard to get worked up about the second and third instalments.

Perhaps the problem was all the carefully planned distractions, such as the burning of the Reichst… sorry, I mean the fire at parliament, or the latest masterclass in hypocrisy by Lindiwe Sisulu, who, having spent almost 30 years getting extremely rich as an embedded member of a supremely incompetent government, on Friday published an oped in which she denounced the caviar-fuelled excesses of said government, libelled the judiciary that’s kept the country afloat, and bemoaned the plight of the poor she’s actively helped make poorer...