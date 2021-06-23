Opinion Financial advisers’ cognitive bias over rand and section 12J funds has cost investors Moving money into dollar-denominated assets in 2020 caused losses of up to 30% on the exchange rate alone

Amid worldwide panic last year about the effect the Covid-19 pandemic would have on economies, many South Africans were given advice by their financial advisers that, in hindsight, turned out to worsen their financial situations.

In April 2020 the rand reached a record weak level of R19.35 to the dollar, a sudden slump most likely caused by: ..