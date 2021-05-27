Money & Investing Offshore investing: betting on the US Fund manager Foord has upped its US equity exposure to 55% from 45% a year ago. But it’s far less bullish on the rand BL PREMIUM

Foord Asset Management is taking a somewhat contrarian view of investing in US equity markets — and still sees pockets of value outside the big tech counters.

However, the Cape Town-based fund manager, which oversees about R120bn in assets, is decidedly less sanguine about long-term prospects for the rand, despite the currency’s recent dip below the R14/$ mark...