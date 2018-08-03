EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: As The Guardian says, better is not good enough for Zimbabwe
Details of a Brian Molefe-Anoj Singh sneaky deal to help the Guptas, and Apple beats Amazon in the race to reach a $1-trillion market cap
On New Year’s Eve 2013, then Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and chief financial officer Anoj Singh sneaked a deal through to help the Gupta family score R11bn.
"Zimbabweans have taken to the streets of Harare for the second time in under a year. In November they had cheered Robert Mugabe’s downfall after decades of misrule. But on Wednesday, hundreds clashed with police firing tear gas and soldiers using live ammunition as they protested that the presidential election was being stolen by the man who replaced him, Emmerson Mnangagwa," The Guardian’s editorial says.
"According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, SA has 0.23ha of arable land per person. That is less land than is recommended for a single free-range chicken," Tim Cohen writes.
E-mails between the CEOs of Business Leadership SA and Capitec show the bank offered to contribute to financing Intellidex’s research into short-seller Viceroy. Intellidex said it only accepted the commission on condition the research would be fully independent.
After failing to make the shortlist of bidders for Mercantile Bank, Patrice Motsepe has turned his eye on TymeDigital.
The EFF’s claims that its commander in chief, Julius Malema, fired a pop-gun at the party’s fifth anniversary rally in the Eastern Cape last weekend, captured the party’s overall predicament well, writes Anthony Butler.
